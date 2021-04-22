Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBLX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of NBLX opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 357,243 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

