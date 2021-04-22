Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

