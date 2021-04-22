Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,288 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,882% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

AVDL opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $496.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.