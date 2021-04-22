Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $259,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

