Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

PNFP opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

