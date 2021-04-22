Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $134.23 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

