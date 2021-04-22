State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,650 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ManTech International by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

