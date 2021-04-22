Arvest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $261.48. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.02.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

