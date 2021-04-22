Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $711.02

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 711.02 ($9.29) and traded as high as GBX 846 ($11.05). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 838 ($10.95), with a volume of 122,117 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 822.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £606.29 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

