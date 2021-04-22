Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,621.64

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,621.64 ($21.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,558 ($20.36). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,578 ($20.62), with a volume of 1,091,833 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,904.83 ($24.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,469.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,621.05. The company has a market cap of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 720 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, with a total value of £22,710 ($29,670.76). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,220.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

