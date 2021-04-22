American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.38 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.38 EPS.

Shares of ACC opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.