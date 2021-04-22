American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.38 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.38 EPS.
Shares of ACC opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
