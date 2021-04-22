Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVO. Roth Capital raised their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $19.81 on Monday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

