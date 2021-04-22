MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $5.62 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

