Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill Sells 5,199 Shares

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RMM opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $19.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.