Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill Sells 5,199 Shares

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RMM opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 79,868 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 187,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

