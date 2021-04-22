Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 786 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 130,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,828,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

