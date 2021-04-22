Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher Acquires 7,000 Shares

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $107,224.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 432,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

