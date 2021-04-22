Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,023 shares of company stock worth $19,644,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.