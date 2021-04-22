Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

