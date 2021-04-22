The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 1,625 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.