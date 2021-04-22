Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Insider Stuart Caldwell Acquires 6,578 Shares

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Stuart Caldwell bought 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £19,997.12 ($26,126.37).

LON STU opened at GBX 303.15 ($3.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £263.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.40. Studio Retail Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78.

About Studio Retail Group

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

