JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Veoneer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

