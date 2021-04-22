Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 248,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

