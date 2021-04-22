UBS Group Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $110.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

