Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

