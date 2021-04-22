Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB opened at $193.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $195.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

