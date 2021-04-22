Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 211,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 118,654 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 192,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 47,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PREF opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46.

