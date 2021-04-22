Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $97.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

