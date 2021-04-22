International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Mplx by 75.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,517 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 270.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $213,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.