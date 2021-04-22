Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.25.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.