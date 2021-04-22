Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64.

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $322.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.79, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

