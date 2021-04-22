International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 413.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

