LVW Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

