Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 183.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUZI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VUZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

