General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 97.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

