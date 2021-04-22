International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,735 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $246.70 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.99 and a 1-year high of $253.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

