2,669 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,669 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,135,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.