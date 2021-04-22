North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 429,371 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

