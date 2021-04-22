MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

