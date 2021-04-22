BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

