North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,146,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $313.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.53. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $212.07 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.