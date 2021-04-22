BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

