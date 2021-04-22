M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Announces GBX 0.74 Dividend

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MGCI opened at GBX 92 ($1.20) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.54. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.90 ($1.37).

In related news, insider Richard Bole´at acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

