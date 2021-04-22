Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Declares May 21 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a may 21 dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.22.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.3100001 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.34.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

