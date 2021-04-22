Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $679,071.97

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $679,071.97 and $78,412.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00271325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.40 or 0.01055275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.00663014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,352.54 or 1.00555473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

