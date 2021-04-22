London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2529 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

LNSTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

