Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. OPKO Health reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

