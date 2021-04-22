The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,033 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,672,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 412,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $21.48 on Monday. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.