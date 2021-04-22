$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. Cantel Medical reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 306.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMD opened at $88.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

