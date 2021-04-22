$31.84 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce sales of $31.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $13.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $108.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.95 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

