Phoenixcoin Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $147.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,247.47 or 1.00361083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.94 or 0.00554900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.32 or 0.01045878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.82 or 0.00382629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00146288 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004165 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,532,912 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

